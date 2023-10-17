New Cars Up For Grabs With Commercial Bank, Mastercard's 'Drive Into Excitement' Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In its continuous pursuit of excellence, Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital banking in Qatar, has partnered with Mastercard to launch one of its biggest and most rewarding cards spend campaigns.“Drive into excitement” was launched to reward World Elite Limited Edition and Platinum or Titanium Commercial Bank Mastercard Credit Cardholders with an exclusive opportunity to win a brand-new car. The campaign runs from 1 October 2023 until 31 December 2023.

Since its inception, Commercial Bank's ultimate measure of success has always been geared towards offering an enhanced payment experience where customers feel valued, and their expectations are always surpassed.

Through this campaign, one lucky Limited-Edition World Elite Mastercard cardholder will win a Jaguar F-Pace by spending a minimum of QR350,000 during the three-month campaign period. Similarly, four lucky Platinum/Titanium customers will get the chance to win a Nissan X-Trail by spending a minimum of QR25,000 using their Commercial Bank Platinum/Titanium Mastercard Credit Card for purchases in Qatar and overseas including E-commerce during the campaign.

Shahnawaz Rashid, EGM and Head of Retail Banking, Commercial Bank, said:“Working with Mastercard to launch this campaign has been very rewarding, as it drove Commercial Bank further into its mission to make everything possible for our customers. We aim to drive excitement among our Mastercard credit cardholders and provide an exceptional payment experience where they feel rewarded and valued.”

Erdem Çakar, Country Manager, Qatar and Kuwait, Mastercard, said:“Mastercard and Commercial Bank share a passion for rewarding consumers with exciting offers and experiences. We are delighted to launch this new limited-time campaign as we provide our valued cardholders with an opportunity to win a new car whenever they make a purchase.”

Commercial Bank will always strive to enable financial success for every customer while ensuring every step along the way is rewarding. The Bank's innovative outlook on the banking industry in Qatar goes beyond tailormade and advanced financial solutions; it also includes creating a banking journey where customers feel valued and are placed at the heart of every initiative. This is, and will always be, the very essence of Commercial Bank's strategic vision.