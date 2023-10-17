USQBC Launches 'Table Talks'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The US-Qatar Business Council is proud to unveil its latest initiative, the 'USQBC Table Talks.' This innovative platform is designed to foster engagement, connections, and knowledge sharing among USQBC esteemed members, with a focus on enhancing networking opportunities within our vibrant business community. The first event of this series took place on Monday, October 16, 2023.

The US-Qatar Business Council, a prominent advocate for fostering mutual economic growth, works diligently to develop and support business ties between the two nations. With a vision of creating a seamless and lasting partnership, based on shared interests and robust connections in bilateral relations including business and culture. The Council is dedicated to nurturing and enhancing the relationship between the United States and Qatar.

According to Sheikha Mayes Hamad Al Thani, Managing Director of the US Qatar Business Council in Qatar:“USQBC Table Talks is more than just an event – it's a testament to our dedication to fostering meaningful connections and knowledge sharing. This platform will empower our members with invaluable insights and networking opportunities that can drive success in today's dynamic business landscape.”

“USQBC Table Talks” will provide a unique and enriching environment where USQBC members can engage in meaningful conversations, establish connections, and gain invaluable insights from industry peers.

This initiative underscores our organization's commitment to fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing within our diverse and thriving business community.