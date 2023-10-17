Over 1,000 Motorcycles Seized For Traffic Violations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A traffic campaign led to the seizure of over 1,000 motorcycles, announced the Ministry of Interior.

It stated the campaign was conducted by the General Directorate of Traffic to enforce compliance with traffic safety regulations for motorcycles.3

In a video shared on its social media pages, the Ministry showed rows of seized motorcycles, which reached 1,198, for violations of traffic laws and regulations.

"The General Directorate of Traffic reminds motorcyclists of the importance of adhering to traffic safety requirements for their own safety," the Ministry said in a statement.