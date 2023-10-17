Gunman murders 2 Swedish citizens in Belgian capital Brussels

(MENAFN) Late Monday, local media reported that a gunman had killed a minimum of two Swedish nationals in Brussels, the Belgian capital.



The shooting occurred at approximately 7:15 PM regional time near Place Sainctelette. As per Belgian police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere, no suspects had been apprehended at the time, and an ongoing investigation was in progress.



Amateur footage broadcast by local media showed an individual in a fluorescent orange jacket and a white helmet dismounting from a motor scooter and firing multiple shots with an automatic weapon. People were seen seeking refuge in a building, with the assailant subsequently following them and opening fire in the lobby.



The victims had reportedly come to Brussels to watch a football match between the national teams of Belgium and Sweden as part of the EURO 2024 Qualifiers, which took place at the King Baudouin Stadium in the Heysel area of Brussels. Notably, this stadium is situated about 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the attack site, underscoring the proximity of the incident to a major sports venue.



The European Championship qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden ended in a 1-1 draw after being interrupted at halftime, and it remains uncertain whether there is a direct connection between the match and the attack.



In a video circulating on social media, an individual in a fluorescent jacket claimed responsibility for the attack in Arabic, citing revenge as a motivation for his actions. He also identified himself as a member of the ISIS terrorist organization.

MENAFN17102023000045015839ID1107253659