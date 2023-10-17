Oklahoma Southeast Economic Development Organization Taps Sharla J. Frost As New Chair

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sharla J. Frost, appointed as Chair of Oklahoma Southeast

- Sharla J. FrostTISHOMINGO, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Board of Directors of the Oklahoma Southeast Economic Development organization is pleased to announce the appointment of Sharla J. Frost as the new Chair, effective immediately."The Board is confident that Sharla J. Frost is the right individual to guide the Oklahoma Southeast Economic Development organization toward a prosperous and impactful future," said Mark Mosley, City Manager of the City of Wewoka and outgoing Chair of the organization. "Her dynamic leadership qualities and multifaceted expertise, coupled with her deep regional connections, will be instrumental in enhancing the economic vitality of the southeastern Oklahoma region."Ms. Frost is not only distinguished in her professional career but also deeply rooted in the community she is set to serve. A native of Frogville, Oklahoma, and a graduate of the Fort Towson Public School system and Southeastern Oklahoma State University, Ms. Frost's family has resided in Choctaw County since the late 1880s. She brings both professional expertise and extensive regional connections to her new assignment. A recognized trial lawyer, best selling author, and frequent motivational speaker, Ms. Frost left trial practice to focus her energies on community development and philanthropic activities.About Oklahoma Southeast Economic Development OrganizationEstablished more than 20 years ago, the Oklahoma Southeast Economic Development organization has been a stalwart advocate for economic progress in the southeastern region of the state. Representing more than 20 communities and counties, the organization works closely with the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and other state governmental organizations to attract investment and entice new businesses to the region. To date, it has successfully secured millions of dollars in investments, assisted in the creation of thousands of jobs, and launched numerous programs focused on educational partnerships, infrastructural improvements, and community revitalization.The Role of the New ChairAn esteemed lawyer and expert witness, Ms. Frost brings an extraordinary breadth of experience and a track record of excellence to the role. Her analytical acumen and profound understanding of economic and legal frameworks will be invaluable assets as she steers the organization's diverse initiatives.Ms. Frost's appointment comes at a pivotal time for the organization, as it aims to implement new initiatives focused on job creation, investment attraction, and infrastructural development."I am deeply honored to accept the role of Chair for the Oklahoma Southeast Economic Development organization," said Sharla J. Frost. "This is an incredible opportunity to make meaningful contributions to an area that holds so much promise. I look forward to working closely with the board of directors, members, staff, and the wider community to cultivate a vibrant and sustainable economic environment."For further information regarding this appointment or the Oklahoma Southeast Economic Development organization, please contact:Jordyn FrazierVice-Chair, Oklahoma SoutheastAssistant Vice President for External Affairs, Murray State CollegeExecutive Director, Murray State College FoundationPhone: 580-387-7142Email:-30-

Sharla J. Frost

Sharla J. Frost, Attorney at Law

+1 713-882-9053

email us here

