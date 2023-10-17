National Crappie League Announces Crappie Wild Card Tournament At Ross Barnett Reservoir In October

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This images features the NCL (National Crappie League) logo used in the United States

National Crappie League teams up with Ridgeland MS for a thrilling crappie tournament at Ross Barnett Reservoir on Oct 21 & 22, 2023. Join the excitement!

RIDGELAND, MS, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The National Crappie League (NCL) is thrilled to unveil its upcoming crappie fishing tournament at Ross Barnett Reservoir on October 21 & 22, 2023. Set against the picturesque waters of Ross Barnett Reservoir, this event is not just another fishing tournament; it represents the growing professionalism in crappie fishing and its symbiotic relationship with local tourism.The NCL's commitment to raising the bar in professional crappie fishing is evident in its well-planned tournaments, competitive spirit, and community involvement. This particular event, being a wild card, promises a 100% payback (no guaranteed payout for wild card tournaments), and an additional $1,000 (for Division 1) to $2,000 (for the Open Division) prize for the day's biggest catch.Ridgeland MS, the host for this event, has been instrumental in making this tournament possible, showcasing how sports and tourism can collaboratively benefit both sectors."Ross Barnett is among the premier fisheries in the country, boasting both black and white crappies. With its diverse fishing styles, river system, and expansive lake, it's the ideal location for our inaugural wildcard event." says Jeremy Mattingly, Executive Director of the NCL.Attendees can expect a seamlessly organized event. To make the event family-friendly, a delightful Kids Rodeo is scheduled at Madison Landing on October 21, ensuring a day filled with fun for everyone.Media professionals are cordially invited to cover this significant event, witness the collaboration between NCL and Ridgeland MS, and explore the myriad opportunities it presents for both the sport and the region.TOURNAMENT HOST: Ridgeland MSMembers can register for the NCL Ross Barnett Reservoir Tournament until the day before the event:A special thank you to our National Sponsors and Local Sponsors:National Sponsors: CarZone USA; Crappie Monster; Grenada Lake Resorts; HnH Rods and Reels; Fisherman's Haven; Power-Pole; Rockport Rattler; Outlaw Lithium Batteries; Pro Control; Reilly Auto; Team Crappie; Everharts Outdoors; Ludwig Marine; Morris Marine; Charlie Brewer Slider; BnM Poles; Crappie Magnet; Jenko Fishing; Midsouth Super Jigs; SoreMouth Tackle; QualityPlumbing and Heating; Millennium Marine; Snacky Lures; CrappieNOW; Crappie; Pro DeZigns; Crappie Customs; Swamp Gear; Hook & Bullet; Slab Crazy Outdoors; OTH Fishing; Quality Plumbing & Heating; Crappie Customs and Swamp Gear; Black Spec Fishing.Local Sponsors:Cock of the Walk, Wingate by Wyndham, Ridgeland Tourism, MC B's Bar & Grill, Shuckers Oyster Bar, Pelican Grill, RJ's Outboard Sales and Service, Van's Sporting Goods, Crab Seafood Shack, Smith Marine, Papito's Mexican Grill, Pelahatchie Bay Trading PostAbout NCL: The National Crappie League (NCL) is a premier fishing league that brings together the best anglers from across the country. With a focus on camaraderie, competition, and the spirit of the sport, NCL provides a platform for anglers to showcase their skills and compete for significant prizes. On the web:

