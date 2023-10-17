White House: North Korea provides Russia with over 1,000 military hardware, ammunition

(MENAFN) The White House announced on Friday that over the past few weeks, North Korea has supplied Russia with over 1,000 shipments of military hardware and ammunition intended for deployment in Ukraine. This revelation follows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's trip to Russia's eastern region, where he had a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. This gathering had raised apprehensions among Ukraine's allies, who were worried about the potential for a weapons agreement.



"We condemn the DPRK for providing Russia with this military equipment, which will be used to attack Ukrainian cities, kill Ukrainian civilians, and further Russia's illegitimate war," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby, while addressing the media, referred to North Korea by its official name. "We will continue to monitor for any additional DPRK arms shipments to Russia."



As a reciprocation for its backing, Kirby mentioned that, "Pyongyang is seeking military assistance from Russia, including fighter aircraft, surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles, ballistic missile production equipment or other materials and other advanced technologies." He also claimed: "this expanding military partnership between the DPRK and Russia including any technology transfers from Russia to the DPRK undermines regional stability and the global non-proliferation regime."



According to a visual representation provided by the White House, during the period from September 1 to October 1, a shipment of containers was transported via sea from Najin, North Korea, to Dunay, Russia. Subsequently, these containers were transported by rail to an ammunition depot located in close proximity to Tikhoretsk in southwestern Russia, which is approximately 290 kilometers (180 miles) away from the Ukrainian border.



It's important to note that North Korea, a country previously accused by the United States of supplying munitions to Russia's Wagner Group, is a significant producer of conventional weaponry and holds substantial reserves of Soviet-era military equipment, though the state of these reserves remains uncertain.



Russia has escalated its production of artillery shells in the current year, with a projected output of 2.5 million. However, analysts have suggested that this quantity may still fall short of the actual demand on the battlefield. According to Ukrainian estimates, Moscow's forces are discharging around 60,000 rounds on a daily basis, underscoring the intensity of military activity in the region.

