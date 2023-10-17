Organic Milk Market To Surpass US$ 319.36 Million At A CAGR Of 6.5% By 2033 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) In 2022, the global organic milk market , as reported by Fact, reached a value of $159.75 million. Between 2018 and 2022, there was a steady worldwide demand increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. Current projections indicate a promising future, with the market expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5%, ultimately reaching a valuation of $319.36 million by the end of 2033.

This heightened demand for organic milk is driven by the perception that dairy products derived from cows raised on organic or natural feed are of superior quality. Consumers are increasingly seeking milk that aligns with an organic way of life, recognizing the vital nutrients it provides for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:



Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth:



Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and seeking natural, organic, and healthier alternatives to conventional products. Organic milk is perceived as a healthier option due to the absence of synthetic pesticides, antibiotics, and hormones.

Growing concerns about the environmental impact of conventional dairy farming practices, such as the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, have led consumers to opt for organic milk, which is produced using sustainable and environmentally friendly methods.

United States market growth rate is expected to witness a 7% CAGR during the forecast period and reach US $ 90.06 Mn by 2033-end.

There is a rising awareness of animal welfare issues, and consumers are choosing organic milk because organic dairy farms generally adhere to higher animal welfare standards. Government regulations and certifications for organic products provide assurance to consumers about the authenticity and quality of organic milk, fostering its growth. Moreover, the increasing availability of organic milk in various retail channels, including supermarkets, specialty stores, and online platforms, has made it more accessible to consumers.

Competitive landscape:

Players are investing in their supply chain management systems to maintain product standards and quality control, expand their global presence, and meet consumer requirements.

Manufacturers are collaborating strategically to increase production. The advent of new packaging methods and technology is expected to benefit end users.

For instance :



Lactalis Group, in October 2021, acquired Leerdammer and Shostka. This acquisition is predicted to help Lactalis Group to develop quality and reputable local products that are expected to assist in business expansion. In February 2021, Danone acquired the Vegenaise brand to diversify its product offerings and effectively cater to consumer's demands.

Danone, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Groupe Lactalis S.A., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Arla Foods AmbA, Agropour Dairy Co-Operative, The Kroger Company, Organic Valley Co-Operative, Clover Stornetta Farms Inc., and Stratus Family Creamery Inc. are some prominent players in the organic milk market.

Segmentation of Organic Milk Industry Research:

· By Product Type :



Skimmed

Whole Partly Skimmed

· By Source :



Cow Buffalo

· By Packaging Type :



Pouches

Cans

Bottles

Tetra Packs Bulk Packs

· By Flavor :



Non-flavored Flavored

· By Distribution Channel :



HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, & Catering)

Specialty Stores

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores e-Retailers

· By Pasteurization Type :



High-Temperature, Short-Time (HTST) Method

Ultra-pasteurization (UP) Vat Pasteurization

· By Region :



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:



How will be insights and market estimations provided in the Fact report on the Demand of Organic Milk make a difference?



The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Organic Milk Market

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: