Medical Device Coating Market Size Is Likely To Anticipated CAGR Of 7.2% By 2031 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global medical device coating market size is likely to be valued at US$ 1.2 Bn by 2021-end, with an anticipated CAGR of 7.2% across the 2021-2031 assessment period, with sales of hydrophilic coatings expected to be maximum at US$ 2 Bn. Overall, the market is slated to reach US$ 2.4 Bn by 2031. Demand for medical device coatings surged at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2016 to 2020. Advancements and inclination toward minimally invasive procedures, an increase in demand for implantable devices, and a spike in worldwide population disposable income drove market growth over the historical era.

Advancements and inclination toward minimally invasive procedures, an increase in demand for implantable devices, and a spike in worldwide population disposable income drove market growth over the historical era.

Market Players: –



AdvanSource Biomaterials Corporation

AeonClad Coatings LLC

Allvivo Vascular Inc.

Armology of Connecticut Inc.

AST Products Inc.

Biocoat Inc.

Carmeda AB

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Hemoteq AG

Hydromer Inc.

Materion Corp. Royal DSM N.V (DSM Corporation)

Current Industry News:

Key Segments Covered



By Type



Anti-Microbial Coatings for Medical Devices



Drug-Eluting Coatings for Medical Devices



Hydrophilic Coatings for Medical Devices

Other Types of Coatings for Medical Devices

By Application



Coatings for Cardiovascular Devices



Coatings for Orthopedic Devices



Coatings for Neurology Devices



Coatings for Gynecology Devices Coatings for Other Applications

Regional analysis includes



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Competitive Landscape

In the coming decade, manufacturers in the coatings for medical devices market will primarily focus on strategic acquisitions, collaborations, and product launches.

In September 2021, Hydromer Inc. announced that its new facility in North Carolina is fully operational, with extensive new capabilities. Being a global super-specialty coatings for medical and industrial applications manufacturer, the facility will produce coatings which can be heat or UV cured, in solvent and water based versionsLikewise, in the same month, Biocoat Inc. announced the expansion of its on-site ISO-certified, full-service contract coating service unit to include the ability to cure via UV light and plasma treat interventional medical devices. It has additionally announced the introduction of plasma treatment services for difficult to coat substances

Key Growth Drivers:

The ongoing development of novel coatings, driven by breakthroughs in material science, has led to improved performance and safety of medical devices. For example, advanced drug-eluting coatings have transformed stent technology, reducing restenosis rates in patients.As global healthcare expenditure continues to rise, healthcare providers are increasingly investing in advanced medical devices. Coatings play a vital role in extending the lifespan and improving the performance of these devices, making them cost-effective in the long run.The aging population in many parts of the world is contributing to the increased demand for medical devices. Coated devices, such as joint implants, are vital for addressing the healthcare needs of this demographic, leading to market growth.The trend towards minimally invasive procedures is bolstering the demand for coated medical devices. These devices are essential for less invasive surgeries, as they reduce the risk of complications and promote faster recovery.

