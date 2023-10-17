cricket's reinstatement in Olympic program sets off wave of exhilaration

(MENAFN) The announcement of cricket's reinstatement in the Olympic program for the 2028 Los Angeles Games has set off a wave of exhilaration that reverberates across the globe. Cricket, the beloved bat-and-ball sport with its epicenter of popularity in South Asia, emerged as one of the five sports added to the LA Games by the International Olympic Committee during their meeting on Monday. In addition to cricket, the IOC introduced flag football, baseball-softball, lacrosse, and squash into the Olympic fold, crafting an eclectic and captivating sports lineup for the 2028 Games.



Former Indian cricket captain and iconic figure, Sachin Tendulkar, took to X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) to express his jubilation, declaring, "After a wait of more than a century, our beloved sport is back on the Olympic stage." Tendulkar's heartfelt sentiment mirrors the sentiments of millions of cricket enthusiasts who have long yearned to witness the sport's return to the grandeur of the Olympic arena.



The decision to reintroduce cricket into the Olympic program was made during a momentous IOC meeting held in Mumbai, India, the very city currently hosting five matches of the ongoing Cricket World Cup. This convergence of events underscores the global significance of this development, as it bridges the worlds of cricket and the Olympic Games, unifying two enormous sporting platforms under the same spotlight.



The significance of cricket's return to the Olympics extends beyond the realm of sport, as it symbolizes an opportunity to usher in a new era for the game. This momentous decision has the potential to foster inclusivity by providing a platform for emerging cricketing nations to showcase their talent on the international stage. In the words of Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, the world's top-ranked one-day international batsman, "Our beautiful game of cricket has a rich heritage and a diverse international following. It has the potential to enhance the spirit of the Olympics even further. Cricket in the Olympics will inspire a new generation of athletes and fans around the globe." It is this promise of inspiration, unity, and the celebration of diversity that makes cricket's return to the Olympic stage in 2028 a truly special and momentous occasion.

MENAFN17102023000045015682ID1107253632