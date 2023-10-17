Israel’s airstrikes on Gaza kills 11 journalists, injure 20 since October 7

(MENAFN) In a recent report by a Palestinian journalists group, it was revealed that, since the commencement of the recent Israeli airstrikes, eleven journalists have tragically lost their lives in the Gaza Strip. Additionally, more than 20 others have sustained injuries, and two journalists remain unaccounted for.



The report, which was released on Sunday by the Freedom Committee, an organization associated with the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, has documented these casualties, with all eleven fatalities attributed to Israeli airstrikes since October 7.



A declaration by the group gave "documentation of the targeting of journalists" from the beginning of the conflict on the Gaza Strip up to the evening of October 15. It also denounced "the violent escalation in the targeting of Palestinian journalists."



A significant number of injuries, with some being quite severe, were recorded during these events, particularly in the Gaza Strip. Notably, the Israeli army's actions intensified following the announcement of complete or partial shelling targeting around 20 homes owned by journalists. Regrettably, this escalation included direct strikes on the residences of several journalists, resulting in injuries and the heartbreaking loss of family members in the process.



Furthermore, the report noted that approximately 50 headquarters and media institutions were reduced to ruins as a consequence of the shelling in the region.



In the occupied West Bank, the report also documented multiple instances of Palestinian journalists being wounded, in addition to incidents involving their assault, detention, hindrance of their reporting efforts, firing upon journalists, and the confiscation as well as destruction of their equipment by Israeli forces.

