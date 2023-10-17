Iran’s FM says “Axis of Resistance” may implement “preemptive measures” against Israel in next hours

(MENAFN) On Monday, Iranian foreign minister stated that the “Axis of Resistance” may put into effect “preemptive measures” towards Israel in the next hours.



Hossein Amir-Abdollahian uttered the declaration to an Iranian news agency, adding that Israel is not going to be permitted to do any act in the Gaza Strip "without facing consequences."



"All options are open, and we cannot be indifferent to the war crimes committed against the people of Gaza," he further mentioned.



According to reports, the Axis of Resistance entails Iran, Syria, and Hezbollah, as well as any militia groups that oppose Western or Israeli policies in the region.



Amir-Abdollahian stressed that if "the limited chances given to the United Nations" are not taken, the probability of initiating other fronts towards Israel is "unavoidable."



"We don't give orders to the forces of resistance in the region, but they take their decisions on their own," he declraed.



After ten days of conflict with the Palestinian group Hamas, the Gaza Strip continues to face Israeli bombardment and a blockade. The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) reports that over 1 million people, which is nearly half of Gaza's total population, have been displaced.



This dire humanitarian situation in Gaza is characterized by a severe lack of electricity, dwindling supplies of water, food, fuel, and medical resources. The crisis has forced civilians to move southward as a response to Israeli warnings to evacuate the northern areas of the region.

