Flash News: OKX Launches Referral Campaign For The Crypto Cricket Cup With US$200K+ Prize Pool

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MUMBAI, India, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 17, 2023.



OKX Launches Referral Campaign for the Crypto Cricket Cup with US$200k+ Prize Pool

OKX has launched the third phase of its Crypto Cricket Cup , an interactive competition that runs alongside the 2023 international cricket championship in India, giving users and their friends the chance to win a share in a US$200,000+ prize pool.

To join the third phase of OKX's Crypto Cricket Cup, users simply need to:

Download the OKX App or ensure they have the latest version of the app installedImport their wallet or create a new oneClickvia this campaign page to obtain a unique referral codeShare the referral code with friends, who then need to enter the code via their OXK app and complete the verification process

Once the user and their friend(s) have successfully completed the above steps, both the referrer and referee will be eligible to receive exclusive Cricket Team NFTs, which can be traded via OKX NFT Marketplace .

Cricket fans are invited to participate in the second phase of OKX's Crypto Cricket Cup competition, which began on October 9 and ends on November 5. In this phase, users who complete Polygon-based quests through the OKX Wallet , such as trading an NFT via the Polygon network, have the opportunity to win a share of the US$200,000+ prize pool. The competition has already attracted over 35,000 participants.

OKX Crypto Cricket Cup runs from October 5 to November 5 and features cricket-themed NFTs relating to the following cricket teams: India, Australia, Bangladesh, England, Afghanistan, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka. The final prize-giving will take place after 27 November. To enter and to read more about eligibility and requirements, click here .

Note: The third phase of OKX's Crypto Cricket Cup began on October 17 at 10:30 (IST) and ends on November 5 at 22:30 (IST). To ensure eligibility for rewards, participants are advised to promptly verify their completed quests. For the full terms and conditions, click here .

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center .