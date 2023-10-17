Fintech ZINK, Incorporates Operations Of Size, A Fintech Leader In Receivables Financing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

After 3 Successful Startups, One Sold to Infinity Pay, the Entrepreneur Executes His 4th Major Deal

- Leandro ZenBRAZIL, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ZINK, a rising fintech under the visionary leadership of entrepreneur Leandro Zen and yours co-founders and partners, João Brambilla, and Elvis Souza, announced the merger/incorporation of SIZE, an experienced player in the receivables financing landscape with almost 12 years of industry expertise. The strategic alliance of these two innovative companies is set to revolutionize the fintech landscape, particularly in the realm of B2B credit solutions. Despite being just 3 years old, ZINK has already established relationships with prominent clients such as XP Investimentos, Banco Digimais, Banco Alfa, and several leading traditional sector companies in their respective domains.SIZE, with its rich legacy of innovation spanning nearly 12 years , is a trailblazer in the receivables financing field, offering ultra-fast approvals in just 2 minutes and enabling entrepreneurs to access credit on the same day. Notable achievements include being the first non-banking entity to facilitate credit card receivables financing and introducing the first peer-to-peer lending platform for small and medium-sized enterprises in Brazil.SIZE, as a financial products platform, operates in collaboration with duly authorized financial institutions regulated by the Central Bank of Brazil. Its diverse product portfolio covers corporate loans, receivables financing, digital account services, bill payments, and payment account management.On the other hand, ZINK empowers businesses to swiftly transition into fintechs, with a focus on B2B credit. For businesses with an extensive supplier network, ZINK maximizes the monetization potential of their base, bringing banking power to companies to finance their supplier network (risk shed) with their own capital, ZINK's capital, or both. ZINK offers a flexible platform to create and launch integrated B2B credit products with cross-selling potential for additional credit products, ready for use and customizable with the company's brand, enabling any enterprise to become a #fintech, either through embedded solutions (APIs - FaaS, SCFaaS, Embedded Lending, LaaS) or through its modular platform.Together, the two startups have already extended over R$ 2 billion in credit to more than 38,000 clients, processing a monthly volume of over R$ 250 million in new opportunities. ZINK's offerings have proven instrumental in achieving significant outcomes for clients, such as up to 70% reduction in financial costs, extended credit terms, and increased profitability for investors and funders.This merger is not just a convergence of operations but a significant evolution that embodies the forward-looking vision and innovative capability of both companies. According to CEO Leandro Zen, ZINK is designing the future of financial services, empowering both financial and non-financial companies with a comprehensive solution integrating technology, back-office capabilities, and multi-financing.With this strategic partnership, the mergers and acquisitions market, as well as the fintech sector as a whole, can expect substantial transformations and advancements.Leandro Zen, a partner at ZINK, boasts a track record of success, having sold three previous companies, two to investment funds - these include RankMyApp, acquired by an American fund, and Confere Cartões, acquired by Infinity Pay.

