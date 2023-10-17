Blues Hog Barbecue Named The Proud Smoked Meats, BBQ Sauces, And BBQ Seasonings Of The St. Louis Blues

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The St. Louis Blues are a professional ice hockey team based in St. Louis, Missouri. The Blues compete in the National Hockey League (NHL) as a member of the Central Division in the Western Conference. The franchise was founded in 1967 as one of the six teams from the 1967 NHL expansion. They play their home games at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.As the St. Louis Blues start the 2023-4 season, Blues Hog Barbecue is pleased to announce they have been named the“Proud Smoked Meats, BBQ Sauces and BBQ Seasonings of the St. Louis Blues.”Starting 2023, Blues Hog BBQ Sauces, Seasonings, and Smoked Meats will be found at vendor locations throughout Enterprise Center, including a Plaza Level concession stand near Portal 12, various suites and clubs, portable carts, and condiment stations.“We are proud to join forces with the St. Louis Blues. The winning traditions of both Blues Hog Barbecue and the St. Louis Blues are a perfect fit for a fan base built on the love of BBQ and Blues music and we can't wait to enhance the game experience with that. We invite you to stay saucey all season long!”, Owner, Tim Scheer.Blues Hog Barbecue was founded by Barbecue Hall of Fame Member, Bill Arnold, and sold to Tim Scheer in 2015. Blues Hog has been deemed“The Award Winning Choice of Champions” and has won“Best Sauce on The Planet” seven times at The American Royal. In 2022, Blues Hog took home Grand Champion at the Memphis in May World Championship Cooking Contest, the most prestigious competition in barbecue.You can find the entire selection of Blues Hog products at blueshog , as well as select products at Ace Hardware, Walmart, Schnucks, Dierbergs, select specialty BBQ stores, and other fine retailers.For more information, visit blueshog.

Dan Kost

USA Entertainment Ventures LLC

+1 970-436-0580

