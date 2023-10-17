Digital Marketing Software Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 370 Billion By 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global digital marketing software market is expected to value US$ 65 Bn in 2022 which is likely to reach US$ 370 Bn by 2032. The projected growth rate is 19% from 2022 to 2032. The expansion of the market can be attributed to the increasing preference for mobile phones to gain information on the go.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a paradigm shift in business models towards remote working led to an even broader scope for digital marketing software providers. Mandatory social distancing protocols enforced to curb spread of the novel coronavirus prompted corporations to encourage work-from-home practices, compelling them to invest in virtual marketing platforms.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:



Key Takeaways from Digital Marketi ng Software Market Study



The global digital marketing software market to value US$ 65 Bn in 2022

Professional digital marketing software to accumulate a revenue share worth 65% in 2022

North America to have procured about 44% of the market share in 2021

The cloud segment is expected to secure about 57% of the revenue share in 2021

Asia Pacific to experience significant market expansion, flourishing at a 12% value CAGR until 2032 Global digital marketing software demand to expand 5.6x from 2022 to 2032

Competitive Landscape:

The key players of the global digital marketing software market adopt various strategies to enhance their influence in the industry. Acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations are some of the methods adopted to strengthen their presence in the market. Some of the recent developments among the key players are as follows:



In April 2021, HubSpot developed its CRM platform by launching Operations Hub. With this platform, users can unify customer data in a connected CRM platform, automate a host of time-consuming tasks, maintain a clean database with ease, and ultimately, play an active role in shaping their company's strategy. Likewise, Adobe Inc. announced a partnership with FedEx to boost e-commerce innovation. The integration will give Adobe merchants access to FedEx post-purchase logistics intelligence, which will help them drive demand, reduce cost and gain customer insights.

Key players in the Digital Marketing Software Market



Adobe Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

HubSpot Inc.

IBM Corporation

Marketo Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce

SAP SAS

Key Market Segments Covered in the Global Digital Marketing Software Market:

By Service



Managed Professional

By Solution



Campaign Management

Content Management

Email Marketing

Search Marketing

Marketing Automation

Social Media

CRM Software Other Solutions

Based on Enterprise Size



Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises

Based on End Use



Healthcare

Automotive

Media & Entertainment

Education

Government

BFSI

Manufacturing Other End Uses

Based on Deployment



Cloud-based On-premise

By Region



North America

MEA

Latin America

Europe Asia-Pacific

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:



How will be insights and market estimations provided in the Fact report on the Demand of Digital Marketing Software make a difference?



The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Digital Marketing Software Market

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: