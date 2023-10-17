Digital Marketing Software Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 370 Billion By 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The global digital marketing software market is expected to value US$ 65 Bn in 2022 which is likely to reach US$ 370 Bn by 2032. The projected growth rate is 19% from 2022 to 2032. The expansion of the market can be attributed to the increasing preference for mobile phones to gain information on the go.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, a paradigm shift in business models towards remote working led to an even broader scope for digital marketing software providers. Mandatory social distancing protocols enforced to curb spread of the novel coronavirus prompted corporations to encourage work-from-home practices, compelling them to invest in virtual marketing platforms.
Key Takeaways from Digital Marketi ng Software Market Study
The global digital marketing software market to value US$ 65 Bn in 2022 Professional digital marketing software to accumulate a revenue share worth 65% in 2022 North America to have procured about 44% of the market share in 2021 The cloud segment is expected to secure about 57% of the revenue share in 2021 Asia Pacific to experience significant market expansion, flourishing at a 12% value CAGR until 2032 Global digital marketing software demand to expand 5.6x from 2022 to 2032
Competitive Landscape:
The key players of the global digital marketing software market adopt various strategies to enhance their influence in the industry. Acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations are some of the methods adopted to strengthen their presence in the market. Some of the recent developments among the key players are as follows:
In April 2021, HubSpot developed its CRM platform by launching Operations Hub. With this platform, users can unify customer data in a connected CRM platform, automate a host of time-consuming tasks, maintain a clean database with ease, and ultimately, play an active role in shaping their company's strategy. Likewise, Adobe Inc. announced a partnership with FedEx to boost e-commerce innovation. The integration will give Adobe merchants access to FedEx post-purchase logistics intelligence, which will help them drive demand, reduce cost and gain customer insights.
Key players in the Digital Marketing Software Market
Adobe Inc. Hewlett Packard Enterprise HubSpot Inc. IBM Corporation Marketo Inc. Microsoft Corporation Oracle Corporation Salesforce SAP SAS
Key Market Segments Covered in the Global Digital Marketing Software Market:
Campaign Management Content Management Email Marketing Search Marketing Marketing Automation Social Media CRM Software Other Solutions
Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises
Healthcare Automotive Media & Entertainment Education Government BFSI Manufacturing Other End Uses
North America MEA Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific
How will be insights and market estimations provided in the Fact report on the Demand of Digital Marketing Software make a difference?
The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Digital Marketing Software Market Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets
