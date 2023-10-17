Pathology Services Market Accelerates At 6.7% CAGR To Hit US$ 31.6 Billion By 2033 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) According to Fact, North America is the fastest-growing market region, accounting for over 37% of the market share in 2023, is expected to maintain its dominance during the analysis period.

The global pathology services market was valued at US$ 15.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to be valued at US$ 16.5 Billion in 2023. During the 2023-2033 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 6.7% value CAGR, likely to surpass a valuation of US$ 31.6 Billion by the end of the said forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:



The global pathology service demand is likely to surge at a 6.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

North America dominates the global pathology services market, with a market share of 37% and registering a value of 5.7Billion.

Based on the application, Disease diagnostic segment will expand the fastest, accounting for a market share of 45% over the forecast period. By End-User, the Hospital segment will remain the most prominent user, accounting market share of 43% throughout the forecast period.

“Rising prevalence of the chronic disorder, increasing geriatric population and technological advancement in pathology procedures are projected to drive the growth of the pathology services market”, says a Fact analyst.

Competitive landscape:

Leading market players are making strategic investments in technological innovation and R&D initiatives to increase service quality. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide pathology services market and strengthen their position, service providers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Some of the development is as follows –



In January 2022 – PathGroup , one of the largest providers of anatomic pathology, digital pathology, and clinical and molecular laboratory services in the United States, announced the acquisition of Pathology Consultants, a leading provider of pathology services based in Greenville, S.C.

In November 2022 – Sonic Healthcare is pleased to announce that it has agreed to acquire a shareholding in Microba Life Sciences Limited. In April 2021 – SYNLAB , announced a collaboration with Guy's and St Thomas', and King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trusts to deliver and transform pathology services for hospitals.

Key Segments Covered in Pathology Services Industry Report:

By Application :



Disease Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and Development Others

By End-User :



Hospitals

Research Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories Others

By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania Middle East & Africa

Recent Trends:

1. Growing Demand for Automation: Automation technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics are becoming increasingly popular in pathology services. Automation can reduce turnaround times for specimen processing, improve accuracy of results, and reduce labor costs.

2. Increasing Use of Telemedicine: Telemedicine has enabled remote pathology services, allowing pathology laboratories to provide services to rural or underserved areas. This is expected to drive market growth.

3. Expansion of Point-of-Care Diagnostics: Point-of-care diagnostics provides immediate results and is becoming increasingly popular in pathology services. This is expected to drive market growth.

4. Increasing Demand for Biomarkers: Biomarkers are increasingly used in pathology services to diagnose, monitor, and predict diseases. This is expected to drive market growth.

5. Growing Demand for Digital Pathology: Digital pathology has enabled the digitization of pathology services, leading to improved accuracy and efficiency. This is expected to drive market growth.

Key Questions Covered in the Pathology Services Market Report



What is the projected value of the Pathology Services Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Pathology Services Market grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the Pathology Services Market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global Pathology Services Market during 2023 to 2033?

Which are the factors driving the Pathology Services Market during the forecast period? What is the expected market value of the Pathology Services Market during the forecast period?

