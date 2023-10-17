Powder Dietary Supplements Market To Reach US$ 75.2 Billion At A CAGR Of 7.7% By 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Detailed industry analysis has revealed that the global powder dietary supplements market is currently valued at US$ 35.9 billion and is predicted to exhibit expansion at a CAGR of 7.7% over the next ten years. This revised Fact research projects the market to reach a valuation of US$ 75.2 billion by 2032-end.

Demand for protein powder dietary supplements is anticipated to be higher than fiber powder dietary supplements, weight powder dietary supplements, and collagen powder dietary supplements, owing to the heightened focus on increasing protein intake among people across the world.

Key Takeaways:



Powder dietary supplements accounts for 22% share of the global dietary supplements market currently.

By application, the energy & weight management segment will continue to dominate the global dietary powder supplements market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, demand for powder dietary supplements will remain high in adults' category.

North Americais estimated to account for around 35% share of the global powder dietary supplements market by the end of 2032.

The powder dietary supplements market in Asia Pacificis anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the next ten years. Demand for powder dietary supplements is poised to grow at a significant pace across the U.S. during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers:



Growing focus on health and wellness is a key factor driving growth in the powder dietary supplements market.

Increasing prevalence of malnourishment and positive recommendations from nutritionists are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market players. Introduction of new products in the market will further expand the global powder dietary supplements market size over the next ten years.

Restraints:



Fluctuating raw material prices along with easy availability of counterfeit products is a key factor restraining growth of the powder dietary supplements market. Growing awareness about the potential side effects of powder dietary supplements is also negatively influencing the overall demand.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact



Bayer AG

Herbalife International of America Inc.

Abbott Nutrition

Arkopharma

Glanbia Plc.

Ayanda

Bionova

ADM

Pfizer Inc.

Amway Corp.

Nature's Sunshine Products Inc.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Segmentation:

By Ingredient:



Vitamins

Botanicals

Minerals

Proteins & Amino Acids

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Omega Fatty Acids Others

By Application:



Energy & Weight Management

General Health

Bone & Joint Health

Gastrointestinal Health

Immunity

Cardiac Health

Diabetes

Anti-cancer Applications

Lungs Detox/Cleanse

Skin/Hair/Nails

Sexual Health

Brain/Mental Health

Insomnia

Menopause

Anti-Aging

Prenatal Health Others

By End User:



Adults

Pregnant Women

Children Infants

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC MEA

More Valuable Insights on Powder Dietary Supplements Market

In its latest study, Fact offers a detailed analysis of the global powder dietary supplements market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also divulges key drivers and trends promoting the sales of powder dietary supplements through detailed segmentation as follows

Key Questions Covered in the Powder Dietary Supplements Market Report



What is the estimated market size of powder dietary supplements in 2022?

At what pace will worldwide powder dietary supplements sales increase till 2032?

What factors are driving demand in the powder dietary supplements market?

Which region is predicted to lead the worldwide powder dietary supplements market between 2022 and 2032?

What are the elements driving powder dietary supplements market sales during the forecast period? What is the expected market estimation of the powder dietary supplements market during the forecast period?

