French Defense Minister says France mostly offers intelligence backing to Israel

(MENAFN) On Monday, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu informed a local French daily that France primarily offers intelligence backing to Israel.



"The intelligence sharing is part of the routine partnership between our two countries," Lecornu stated in a meeting.



“We unfortunately have a long experience in the fight against terrorism and our intelligence services have particularly effective means and sensors,” he continued.



Israeli forces carried out a sustained military offensive in the Gaza Strip last week, prompted by a military offensive launched by the Palestinian group Hamas within its territory. This exchange of hostilities has contributed to the ongoing cycle of conflict between the two parties in the region.



Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel, launching a multi-pronged, surprise attack that included a sustained barrage of rocket launches and attempted infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air.



The group cited the operation as a response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and the increasing incidents of violence perpetrated by Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians.



In response to these hostilities, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron, with the primary objective of targeting Hamas facilities and positions within the Gaza Strip, marking an escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two parties.

