Product Lifecycle Management Market To Reach US$ 98 Billion At 8% CAGR By 2033 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) In 2023, the global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market is valued at US$ 45 billion and is anticipated to reach US$ 98 billion by 2033, demonstrating a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) encompasses a comprehensive range of activities, including conceptualization, strategic planning, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, sales, and ongoing maintenance of products. This holistic business practice involves the scrutiny of products and services throughout their entire journey, starting from their inception and continuing until they are phased out from the market. By adopting PLM, businesses can efficiently control costs, expedite product development, and enhance the speed at which their offerings are introduced to the market.

Drivers:

Increasing Acceptance of Integrated IoT Solutions in PLM Applications

The introduction of integrated Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and flexible scale-up or scale-down infrastructure is expected to boost the market, supported by increasing use of cloud-based solutions in PLM systems. IoT sensors embedded in smart devices and systems produce a wide set of actionable data, such as insights regarding the early cue for breakdown of a particular part of the device. Key players in this market are focused on integrating their applications into their PLM product portfolio. For example, in January 2019, PTC successfully combined product lifecycle capabilities with the IoT technology 'Thing Worx' to allow manufacturers to connect product operational data directly to the PLM platform. Other factors, such as the development of core technologies such as blockchain, Al and machine learning, are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Competitive landscape:



The global PLM market is extremely competitive due to the existence of several global companies. Key players in the product lifecycle management market are implementing growth tactics such as collaborations, technological developments, investments, and acquisitions to gain market share.



In June 2022, Infor joined forces with Everstream Analytics, a worldwide supply chain insights and risk analytics provider, to help businesses predict supply chain disruptions. By giving data on external occurrences such as labor strikes, weather, cybersecurity, and port congestion, Evertsream's solution will boost inventory and shipment capabilities throughout the supply chain and order visibility. As part of the collaboration, Infor will incorporate its end-to-end supply chain risk assessment with the Infor Nexus multi-enterprise business network platform.

PTC and ITC Infotech decided in April 2022 to extend their 20-year collaboration and boost customer digital transformation activities by using PTC's Windchill PLM software as a service (SaaS). ITC Infotech would buy a portion of PTC's PLM implementation services business, forming a new business unit called DxP Services. This would bring together PLM professionals from both companies.

Simple Energy, an electric vehicle (EV) start-up, formed a collaboration with worldwide technology leader Siemens in January 2022 to increase EV mobility solutions with cutting-edge technologies. According to the agreement, Simple Energy will use Siemens' Teamcenter X, a cloud-based PLM platform that will assist the company in establishing a solid digital base for its e-mobility products. Together with Siemens, Simple Energy has enlisted Prolim, Siemens' Technology Partner, to provide world-class technology to support India's aspiration to become the world's EV capital. Accenture, an Ireland-based professional services firm, acquired DI Square's consulting capabilities for application lifecycle management and product lifecycle management systems integration in June 2021. Accenture's engineering capabilities for automotive and other manufacturing clients in Japan and other regions will be expanded as a result of the acquisition.

Key Companies Profiled:



Accenture

Arena Solutions, Inc

Aras Corporation

Autodesk, Inc

Dassault Systemes SA

Centric Software, Inc

Oracle Corporation

PTC Siemens PLM Software, Inc

Key Segments of PLM Industry Research:



By Component :



Software

Services

By Deployment :



On-premise

Cloud

By End Use :



Aerospace & Defense



Automotive & Transportation



Semiconductors & Electronics



Retail & Consumer Goods



Industrial Equipment & Heavy Machinery

Others

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC MEA

