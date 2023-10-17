Food Cultures Market Is Expected To Surpass US$ 2.4 Billion By 2027 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Consumers are increasingly looking at organic, authentic food which meets all safety parameters. As a result, the global food cultures market is growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period.

Fact, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Food Cultures market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting markt growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Food Cultures market.

Key findings of the Food Cultures market study:



Regional breakdown of the Food Cultures market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Food Cultures vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Food Cultures market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries. Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Food Cultures market.

Fragmented Market Structure with Investments and Acquisitions for Sharper Profit Margins

The food cultures market is an unorganized market, but growing food consumption in emerging nations is attracting foreign firms to invest in these markets. Leading stakeholders of microbial food culture invest in pioneering R&D to market healthy products. Some of the key developments in the food cultures market are:



In 2019, Chr. Hansen introduced its unique first culture, allowing dairy producers to create naturally sweetened products while reducing added sugar.

In 2019, DuPont launched their culture for plant-based, fermented foods claiming the new ingredient to extend the shelf-life of foods and beverages based on plants and fermented products.

In 2018, Chr. Hansen acquired dairy ingredient supplier Hundsbichler GmbH. With the acquisition, the company is looking forward to expanding its enzyme production and presence in the traditional segments of specialty cheeses. In 2018, DSM introduced its“Delvo” cheese culture to create the highly specific taste and texture of the Castellano-type cheese. The new culture is formed by coagulants, bulk starts, lipases and cheese-coating solutions.

Key Segments of Food Cultures Industry Research



By type :



Bacteria



Yeast

Mold

By Application:



Dairy & Dairy-Based Products



Wine & Fermented Beverages



Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Meat and Seafood

By Functionality :



Flavoring Agents



Preservative Agents



Texturizing Agents

Others (Coloring Agents, Nutritional Agents, etc.)

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



South Asia and Oceania



East Asia MEA

Queries addressed in the Food Cultures market report:



What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Food Cultures market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Food Cultures market? What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Food Cultures market?

