Qatar, Russia Hold Political Discussions

Doha: Political discussions were held in Doha yesterday between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Qatar and Russia. The Qatari side was headed by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, while the Russian side was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Special Representative of the Russian President for the Middle East and African countries H E Mikhail Bogdanov. The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation and the means to enhance them.