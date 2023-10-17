Jassim And Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation Supports Efforts Of The Qatar Cancer Society

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Based on its societal responsibilities and to enhance its role in supporting various efforts to improve the health situation, Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation provided financial support worth QR100,000 to Qatar Cancer Society.

This is a humanitarian contribution to support the treatment of cancer patients from groups unable to bear the costs of treatment, with the aim of alleviating the burden of the disease on them and reducing its psychological and social effects.

The assistance also aims at to enhance joint cooperation with the Qatar Cancer Society, which devotes its efforts towards preventing the disease, early detection of it, and supporting, empowering and advocating for those living with it, whether patients, survivors or their caregivers.

Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation seeks to serve the local community in all its categories, with its own capabilities and resources, through which its vision of“health and education for a better life” is translated.