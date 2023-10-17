Ooredoo Launches 'Roaming Key' For Popular Destinations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Qatar has launched a new service for travellers - the“Roaming Key” for Data SIMs.

As the winter travel season approaches, the company has prepared a new innovative product to make their customers' journeys more convenient, carefree, and connected. The service will allow users to take their Data SIM abroad and share the internet with family members or other connected devices like computers or tablets.

When subscribing to Roaming Key, customers can use the local allowance from their Data SIM in 27 of the most popular roaming destinations, such as the US, UK, Turkey, Germany, GCC countries and many more. A Roaming Key subscription costs just QR150 and is valid for 7 days.

From October 16, 2023, new and existing customers will be able to subscribe to the Roaming Key as part of their Data SIM (Mobile Broadband) plans instantly on the Ooredoo App.