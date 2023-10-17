Al Majid Jawad Holds Annual Blood Drive

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Majid Jawad (AMJ) once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on October 11 by hosting its annual blood donation drive. These yearly initiative is a testament to AMJ's dedication to making a meaningful impact on the Qatar community, fostering values of social responsibility among its employees.

The event unfolded within the confines of AMJ's warehouse at Logistics Village Qatar, in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC). It witnessed a heartening turnout of voluntary donors, all driven by a shared passion to support their community and bestow the precious gift of life. The act of blood donation, inherently noble, plays a vital role in preserving and enriching lives.

In a gracious show of appreciation, AMJ extended its heartfelt thanks to HMC, recognising their indispensable role in the campaign's resounding success and their unwavering commitment to elevating Qatar's healthcare sector. Over the past decade, AMJ has consistently organised blood donation drives, witnessing an increasing number of generous donors who embody the true spirit of giving.

AMJ's blood drive isn't just about the blood it's about the community coming together to make a tangible difference and Al Majid Jawad pledges to continue to contribute towards Qatar's well-being through various such initiatives.