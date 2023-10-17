Moderate Weather Conditions To Persist For Remainder Of Week

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 17 (Petra) -- Jordan is experiencing moderate and autumnal weather conditions on Tuesday, with low-lying clouds and winds of moderate speed, blowing from the northwest.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, similar autumnal weather will persist on Wednesday, with low-lying clouds. The north of the Kingdom may see sporadic light rain, extending briefly to the central and southwestern regions, while winds will maintain their moderate northwesterly direction.As for Thursday, the weather is expected to be pleasantly autumnal in most areas, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience moderate conditions. Low-lying clouds are also anticipated, with the possibility of light and intermittent rain in the north of the country. The winds will remain moderate and northwesterly.Today's peak temperatures will be between 26 and 24 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 17 or 15C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have warmer weather, with highs of 32C and lows of 22C.