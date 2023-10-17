UN Security Council dismisses Russia's proposal to end hostilities between Israel, Palestine

(MENAFN) Russia's proposed draft resolution for a cease-fire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was rejected by the UN Security Council on Monday.



The resolution garnered five votes in favor, four votes against, and six abstentions. The United States, the United Kingdom, France, as well as Japan were among the countries that voted against the resolution.



Although Russia's draft resolution did not explicitly mention the Palestinian group Hamas, it did condemn all civilian casualties in the conflict.



In response to the UN Security Council vote, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, emphasized that the outcome of today's vote revealed which countries were supportive of a cease-fire or a cessation of indiscriminate bombings, as well as the provision of essential humanitarian assistance in the midst of the ongoing conflict.



"The entire world waited with bated breath for the Security Council to take steps in order to put an end to the bloodletting. But the delegations of the Western countries have basically stomped on those expectations," Nebenzia declared.



Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the UN, stated that Russia's resolution was suggested without any discussions and made no reference to Hamas.



She blamed Russia of providing "cover to a terrorist group that brutalizes its civilians" and continued that "it is outrageous. It is hypocritical and it is indefensible."



Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian ambassador to the UN, charged that the UN Security Council had been observing the assaults on the two million Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip for ten days.



Noting that not a single Palestinian family in Gaza has been spared by Israel, Mansour emphasized that people are being murdered, wounded, forced out, as well as terrified in Gaza.



"No one should forget that these are human lives, that Palestinian lives matter too. And no one should entertain the illusion that killing more Palestinians will ever make Israelis more secure," he further mentioned.

