AMD Announces Radeon RX 7800 XT And 7700 XT Gpus

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) AMD, a renowned leader in high-performance computing solutions, has taken the gaming world by storm with its latest releases. Introducing the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7700 XT, two powerful graphics cards seamlessly designed for avid gamers seeking unmatched performance, delivering gaming experience at 1440p resolution. These GPUs cater to the demands of both AAA titles and competitive esports games.



What sets these GPUs apart is their reliance on the cutting-edge AMD RDNA 3 architecture, which combines both hardware and software advancements. The result is a fully immersive 1440p gaming experience, delivering a smooth 60+ FPS and offering remarkable performance per dollar when compared to competitors in select games.



The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT comes equipped with a whopping 16GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory, operating at a blazing 19.5 Gbps through a 256-bit bus that can reach clock speeds of up to 2430 MHz while consuming 263 watts of power. On the other hand, the RX 7700 XT pleasantly surprises with 54 CUs and 108 AI Accelerators. With 12GB of GDDR6 memory running on a 192-bit bus, albeit at a slightly lower memory clock of 18 Gbps, the RX 7700 XT maintains competitive specs. Interestingly, the RX 7700 XT sees a slight increase in Total Board Power (TBP) compared to the RX 6700 XT, consuming 245 watts of power, an increase of 15 watts.



In terms of performance, AMD claims that, on average, the RX 7800 XT outpaces the GeForce RTX 4070 by approximately 3.5% in 1440p gaming at maximum settings. Certain titles even demonstrate advantages ranging from 5% to 23%, although games utilizing ray tracing may still favour the RTX 4070. Meanwhile, the RX 7700 XT exhibits an average performance advantage of 12% compared to the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB card in the same selection of titles and graphics settings. Furthermore, RX 7800 XT launches with an impressive dual-fan cooler, ensuring top-notch thermal performance. The RX 7700 XT, on the other hand, will be exclusively available through AMD's AIB partners. Notably, there won't be a reference model for the RX 7700 XT, although a render is known for marketing purposes. Also, RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT support DisplayPort 2.1, offering advanced display capabilities for an enhanced gaming experience.

Scott Herkelman, senior vice president and general manager of the Graphics Business Unit at AMD, states that "Gamers today are choosing 1440p displays more than any other display resolution," he also added that "Today's high-refresh 1440p displays deliver the incredibly vibrant visuals and smooth, fluid gameplay gamers expect. We're excited to offer a new class of graphics cards delivering the performance and visual fidelity that allows gamers to elevate their gameplay and truly enjoy today's and tomorrow's games the way they were designed to be experienced."



Furthermore, AMD is introducing AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3), a new temporal upscaling technology. FSR 3 uses AMD Fluid Motion Frames technology and game motion vector data to boost FPS while maintaining image quality significantly. This technology will be available on a wide range of products and platforms, including competitor products and game consoles. Initially, FSR 3 will be integrated into games like Forspoken and Immortals of Aveum, with more games expected to support it in the future. This advancement promises improved gaming experiences for users.



Key Highlights



Cutting-Edge RDNA 4 Architecture.

Advanced Ray Tracing Technology for Realistic Graphics.

High-Speed GDDR7 Memory for Smooth Gameplay.

Enhanced AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 for Improved Image Quality.

PCI Express 5.0 Support for Faster Data Transfer.

Dedicated Ray Tracing Acceleration for Lifelike Visuals.

16GB GDDR6 Memory for the RX 7800 XT.

12GB GDDR6 Memory for the RX 7700 XT.

Superior Full HD Gaming Experience.

Support for DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1 for Advanced Connectivity.



