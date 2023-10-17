FSS Expects 70% Of Revenue From Saas Platform By FY26

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The company claims that financial institutions powered by BLAZE can process over 5,000 transactions per second.

Azim Premji-backed payment processing fintech company, FSS (Financial Software and Systems), expects to get 70% of its revenue from its newly-launched SaaS platform, BLAZE, by FY26. The Chennai-headquartered company has been providing backend technologies to Indian banks for the last 32 years. BLAZE has multiple micro-services engines, enabling financial institutions to avail any service required at ay time. The company claims that financial institutions powered by BLAZE can process over 5,000 transactions per second.



In the fiscal 2022, FSS' revenue was about Rs 1,100 crore. It is yet to announce its FY 23 results. The company expects BLAZE to contribute about 10% to its revenue in FY24 and then gradually increase the share to 30% in FY25.

Any particular transaction involves multiple micro-service like authorisations, authentications, settlements and other similar processes.“For example, if one uses a Visa card, authentication has to be obtained from Visa. To get an OTP, one needs a separate service and so on,” said V Balasubramanian, CEO, FSS CashTech.

“Earlier, we used to sell products like payment gateways, UPI systems, card management systems, etc. All banks like SBI and HDFC have our products that are used for retail payments.” He explained that in all these products, all micro-services are bundled within a single product.



“So even if one uses just a single service, they need to pay for all the services. But we are now moving to a true micro-services regime.” The previous model had some downsides, like high hardware cost, low transaction speed and having to change softwares at different times, which gets cumbersome, especially when regulations are tweaked.



Balasubramanian said whether the authorisation is for QR code or for credit / debit card or UPI or for payment gateway, there is one authorisation engine. He added,“Today, the same authorisation is integrated with UPI, payment gateway or card management.” The revenue that FSS gets is from licensing and AMCs (annual maintenance contracts) of these products. But now with the launch of the SaaS platform, FSS is looking to have a subscription or usage-based model, depending on the use of a particular micro-service.

