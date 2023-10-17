3 Scientists From DR. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Pune Featured In Stanford's 2023 Top 2% Scientists List

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, 16th October 2023: Dr. Amitav Banerjee, Professor of Community Medicine and Chief Editor of the Medical Journal, Dr. Sarika Chaturvedi, Senior Scientist and Dr. Sachin Atre, Research Consultant and adjunct Faculty at the Department of Community Medicine, all from Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, have achieved a remarkable accolade by being recognized among the 'Top 2% Scientists around the World in the Stanford University Rankings 2023'. Their inclusion in the prestigious 2023 edition of the Stanford University World Top 2% Scientists Database is a testament to their exceptional contributions to global research. The list comprises over 2 lakh researchers from diverse countries and research domains, including 4,635 accomplished Indian researchers, with 55 of them from Pune.



Dr. Amitav Banerjee has a distinguished research career spanning over four decades. His substantial body of work encompasses critical investigations into epidemics, including typhoid, hepatitis, respiratory infections, and pneumonia. Many of these pivotal studies were conducted during his tenure with the Indian Armed Forces. Dr. Banerjee's research excellence in epidemiology, especially in the fields of tribal malaria and viral hepatitis, has earned him prestigious awards and recognition. His groundbreaking work on research methodology, population studies, and sampling methodologies has garnered maximum citations. Notably, from 2000 to 2004, Dr. Banerjee led the Mobile Epidemic Investigation Team at the Indian Armed Forces. After voluntarily transitioning from the armed forces in 2005, he assumed the role of a professor at Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College. Presently, he serves as the editor of the International Medical Journal of DR. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune.



Reflecting on this remarkable achievement, Dr. Amitav Banerjee said, "Successful research demands unwavering patience, dedication, and perseverance. The true measure of research excellence lies in the recognition and citation of one's work by fellow scholars. I consider myself fortunate to have served as an epidemiologist, which provided me with exceptional opportunities to investigate and combat outbreaks. The number of outbreaks I have contributed to investigating is a rare privilege. In India, researchers enjoy ample opportunities to delve into original research, far exceeding our Western counterparts. However, the foundation of robust research hinges on access to superior infrastructure and resources."



Among the notable figures recognized in the Stanford list is the accomplished young scientist, Dr. Sarika Chaturvedi, who holds a Ph.D. from the prestigious Karolinska Institute in Sweden. Dr. Sarika's research endeavours are primarily concentrated on public health and traditional medicine. She is mentored by Professor Bhushan Patwardhan, also a senior scientist featured on the Standford list. The majority of her highly cited work stems from her diligent contributions to the public healthcare system, focusing on the assessment of disease burdens and estimates of disease risk factors. Her work delves into identifying populations at risk of diseases and their geographical distribution, historical alterations, and future predictions. Dr. Sarika is currently engaged in two significant research projects. One pertains to the effect of 'Government of India's Common Yoga Protocol on brain functions in adults,' and the other explores the potential health benefits of nasal oil instillation. Additionally, Dr. Sarika is currently serving as a fellow on the Lancet Citizens Commission to Reimagine India's Health System.



Dr. Sarika, said "I feel there is a need for a conducive research environment in India. Funding support is crucial, and so is the responsible association of reviewers, peers and mentors. To me, the essence of meaningful research lies in creating positive changes within communities and ensuring their well-being." She further added, "The untapped potential of traditional medicine lies in its capacity to promote public health, well-being, and disease prevention. It underscores that the commercialization of traditional medicine may not align with the best interests of public health, emphasizing the need to prioritize effective healthcare solutions."



Dr. Sachin Atre, a medical anthropologist with over two decades of research experience in public health, has also earned a place in the esteemed Stanford list. Dr. Atre received his Ph.D. from the University of Pune and was honored with the prestigious Fulbright-Nehru Postdoc Fellowship at Harvard Medical School in the USA. His significant contributions span research on tuberculosis and drug-resistant tuberculosis, as well as nutrition, diabetes, leprosy, and access to medicines. He serves as an invited reviewer for The Lancet and Lancet group of journals, and holds the role of an academic editor for PLOS Global Public Health. He has worked for World Health Organization (WHO), as a technical consultant for Global TB Program. Dr. Atre has an impressive portfolio with 70 publications, accumulating over 21,000 citations in SCOPUS.



Upon receiving this recognition in the Stanford list, Dr. Sachin Atre remarked, "Upon returning from Harvard, I found the ideal environment in Pune to pursue my research and establish collaborations with renowned universities, leading to publications in high-impact journals. While challenges persist, the diversity here creates the best setting. I firmly believe that passion, patience, and perseverance (the '3Ps') are the keys to achieving our goals in improving public health."



Dr. J. S. Bhawalkar, the Dean of Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, praised this exceptional recognition, remarking, "This is an immensely proud moment for the entire DPU family. Inclusion in the prestigious Stanford list is a testament to our commitment to advancing research. We aspire to continually strengthen our research initiatives and encourage the entire research community at Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre to produce innovative and impactful research contributions. The college remains fully dedicated to providing comprehensive support for their scholarly endeavours."





