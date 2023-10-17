Kazakhstan Targets GDP Doubling, Focusing On Middle Corridor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 17. Kazakhstan
plans to double its GDP, including through the development of the
Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor (TITR or Middle
Corridor), said the Minister of National Economy, World Bank
Governor from Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov at the meeting of the
founders of the Swiss subgroup of the World Bank in Marrakecs
(Morocco), Trend reports.
Kuantyrov noted the effectiveness of the partnership between the
WB and Kazakhstan, including through the Partnership Framework
Strategy until 2025.
In addition, the minister spoke about the economic plans of
Kazakhstan.
"We plan to maintain economic growth at 5 percent this year and
double GDP by 2030. This will be achieved through the development
of infrastructure, small and medium-sized businesses, a significant
reduction in the shadow economy and the development of the
Trans-Caspian international transport route. Local authorities will
be given greater budget and revenue powers," he added.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor. The route starts in China and
crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and
Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan,
Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor
offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia,
including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime
routes.
MENAFN17102023000187011040ID1107253562
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.