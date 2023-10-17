German Business Stakes In Strategic Partnership With Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 17. German business is interested in bringing the partnership with Turkmenistan to a strategic level, Trend reports.

This was stated by the chairman of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy Cathrina Claas-Muehlhaeuser in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

According to her, German business circles are very interested in strategic partnerships with Turkmenistan in the context of the focus on diversification of economic relations.

Furthermore, Cathrina Claas-Muehlhaeuser expressed hope for fruitful business cooperation and noted that she expects the next Turkmen-German business forum to be held in Berlin.

Meanwhile, cooperation between Turkmenistan and German companies includes a wide range of industries, such as energy, oil and gas industry, transport, infrastructure, technology, and agriculture, contributing to the development of economic ties, the exchange of knowledge and technology, as well as creating conditions for mutual prosperity and growth.