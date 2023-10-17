German Business Stakes In Strategic Partnership With Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 17. German
business is interested in bringing the partnership with
Turkmenistan to a strategic level, Trend reports.
This was stated by the chairman of the Eastern Committee of the
German Economy Cathrina Claas-Muehlhaeuser in a letter addressed to
the Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly
Berdimuhamedov.
According to her, German business circles are very interested in
strategic partnerships with Turkmenistan in the context of the
focus on diversification of economic relations.
Furthermore, Cathrina Claas-Muehlhaeuser expressed hope for
fruitful business cooperation and noted that she expects the next
Turkmen-German business forum to be held in Berlin.
Meanwhile, cooperation between Turkmenistan and German companies
includes a wide range of industries, such as energy, oil and gas
industry, transport, infrastructure, technology, and agriculture,
contributing to the development of economic ties, the exchange of
knowledge and technology, as well as creating conditions for mutual
prosperity and growth.
MENAFN17102023000187011040ID1107253561
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.