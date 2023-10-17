Uzbekistan Pulls Off Steady Oil Output Growth

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 17. Uzbekistan
has produced over 520,300 tons of oil from January through August,
2023, Trend reports.
As per data by Uzbekistan's State Statistics Committee, the
volume of production increased by 0.2 percent compared to the
corresponding period of 2022.
Meanwhile, Kazakhstan has expressed its readiness to increase
oil supplies to Uzbekistan. As per Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of
Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, currently, 87,000 tons of Kazakh oil are
transported to the Republic of Uzbekistan.
"If we manage to agree on improving supply conditions, then the
volume will increase accordingly," he noted.
In accordance with the Agreement on the transit of 300,000 tons
of Russian oil through the territory of Kazakhstan, 79,000 tons
have been delivered since the beginning of the year.
Oil supply in the direction of the Republic of Uzbekistan is
carried out from the Shagyr oil loading station (Shymkent) and the
Kasymov oil pumping station (Atyrau) of Kazakhstan.
MENAFN17102023000187011040ID1107253560
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.