Chronicles Of Victory: October 17, 2020

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The Azerbaijani
Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron
Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale
provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline,
Trend reports.
The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with the liberation
of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian
occupation.
Trend presents
the chronicle of the 21th day of the Second Karabakh war:
- President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed to the nation and announced the liberation
of the city of Fuzuli and several villages in the Fuzuli
district.
- Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva shared a
post on her official Instagram account about
the terror attack committed by Armenia on Ganja city. "Ganja is the
heart of Azerbaijan. And, nobody will ever subdue staunch spirit of
its residents!"" she wrote in her another post.
- Armenian armed forces fired missiles at Ganja and Mingachevir. The death
toll in Ganja reached 13, and 52 people were injured. As a result of
the Armenian shelling of Ganja, 20 houses were completely
destroyed.
- Azerbaijani troops have managed to advance in different directions of the
front. A colonel, chief of the Armenian armed forces' engineering
fortifications was liquidated .
- A large number of Armenian manpower was liquidated , military equipment and Su-25 aircraft belonging to Armenian armed forces were
destroyed. A split began in the ranks of the Armenian armed forces, as
the "volunteers" left their positions arbitrarily.
- President of the Republic of Azerbaijan awarded Hikmat Mirzayev [who participated in the
liberation of the territories from Armenian occupation] the highest
military rank of lieutenant general.
- Another armored vehicle, "Tor-M2KM" anti-aircraft missile systems, BM-21 "Grad" missile launcher, and "S-125" anti-aircraft missile system belonging to the
Armenian armed forces were destroyed.
