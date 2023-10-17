Special Offer From AZAL: An Unforgettable Journey To 8 European Cities

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Azerbaijan Airlines offers a special offer from Baku to eight
European cities and back.
Customers are offered to benefit from the discounted prices on
tickets to the following destinations - Prague, Paris, London,
Vienna, Berlin, Barcelona, Geneva and Milan. The offer is valid for
tickets purchased from October 17 to 26, 2023, and applies to
flights from January 15 to March 11, 2024.
Ticket prices include airport fees:
- Tickets en routes Baku-Vienna-Baku, Baku-Prague-Baku,
Baku-Berlin-Baku, Baku-Geneva-Baku are available from 299
euros;
- Tickets en routes Baku-Paris-Baku, Baku-London-Baku,
Baku-Barcelona-Baku, Baku-Milan-Baku are available from 399
euros.
Discounted tickets can be purchased at at the box
offices or at the accredited agents of Azerbaijan Airlines as
well.
Book your tickets with AZAL now and spend an unforgettable
journey in Europe.
