Azerbaijani Minister Updates Growth In Country's Electricity Production

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Azerbaijan has increased electricity production by 28.2 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) from January through September 2023, the country's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

He also emphasized that electricity production in Azerbaijan in the reporting period amounted to 21.5 billion kWh.

Meanwhile, as the minister noted, electricity exports by Azerbaijan totaled 1.8 billion kWh, while imports were 179.6 million kWh.

The country produced more than 28.9 billion kWh of electricity in 2022, showing a four percent increase year-on-year. More than three billion kWh were exported, while imports stood at 137.1 million kWh.