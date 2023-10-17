Azerbaijani Minister Updates Growth In Country's Electricity Production

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Azerbaijan has
increased electricity production by 28.2 million kilowatt-hours
(kWh) from January through September 2023, the country's Energy
Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.
He also emphasized that electricity production in Azerbaijan in
the reporting period amounted to 21.5 billion kWh.
Meanwhile, as the minister noted, electricity exports by
Azerbaijan totaled 1.8 billion kWh, while imports were 179.6
million kWh.
The country produced more than 28.9 billion kWh of electricity
in 2022, showing a four percent increase year-on-year. More than
three billion kWh were exported, while imports stood at 137.1
million kWh.
MENAFN17102023000187011040ID1107253553
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.