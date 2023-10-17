Azerbaijan Reveals Volume Of Electricity Produced From Renewable Energy Sources


10/17/2023 2:19:03 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Electricity production from renewable energy sources (RES), including hydropower plants (HPPs), exceeded 1.68 billion kWh from January through September 2023, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

He said that during the reporting period, 1.4 billion kWh was generated by HPPs, 44.6 million kWh by wind farms, 53.2 million kWh by solar power plants, and 169.2 million kWh by the Solid Waste Incineration Plant (SWIP).

The share of the RES sector in the total electricity production in Azerbaijan in the reporting period amounted to 7.81 percent.

Meanwhile, overall electricity production in Azerbaijan amounted to 21.5 billion kWh, electricity exports were 1.8 billion kWh, and imports were 179.6 million kWh.

In 2022, Azerbaijan's electricity production from renewable energy sources amounted to 349.5 million kWh.

MENAFN17102023000187011040ID1107253551

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search