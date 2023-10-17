Azerbaijan Reveals Volume Of Electricity Produced From Renewable Energy Sources

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Electricity
production from renewable energy sources (RES), including
hydropower plants (HPPs), exceeded 1.68 billion kWh from January
through September 2023, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz
Shahbazov wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.
He said that during the reporting period, 1.4 billion kWh was
generated by HPPs, 44.6 million kWh by wind farms, 53.2 million kWh
by solar power plants, and 169.2 million kWh by the Solid Waste
Incineration Plant (SWIP).
The share of the RES sector in the total electricity production
in Azerbaijan in the reporting period amounted to 7.81 percent.
Meanwhile, overall electricity production in Azerbaijan amounted
to 21.5 billion kWh, electricity exports were 1.8 billion kWh, and
imports were 179.6 million kWh.
In 2022, Azerbaijan's electricity production from renewable
energy sources amounted to 349.5 million kWh.
MENAFN17102023000187011040ID1107253551
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.