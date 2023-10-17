Tokayev Invites Xi Jinping To Visit Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 17. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

Tokayev said this during a meeting with the Chairman of the People's Republic of China in Beijing.

"I would like to take this opportunity to invite you, dear Chairman Xi Jinping, to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan next year," he said.

In addition, during the negotiations, the parties discussed issues of developing comprehensive cooperation in the trade and economic, oil and gas, petrochemical, energy, financial, transport, and transit sectors, as well as in the nuclear industry, mechanical engineering and tourism, e-commerce, and high technology.

There was also an exchange of views on current issues on the international and regional agenda.