Large Delegation Of Chinese Companies To Visit Kyrgyzstan In Early 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 17. Representatives from around 40 Chinese companies are set to visit
Kyrgyzstan with the goal of establishing connections with local
enterprises in early 2024, Trend reports.
According to Kyrgyzstan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, this
agreement was reached after a meeting between Kyrgyz Chamber of
Commerce and Industry representative Takmina Omuralieva and Lin
Wei, the Vice President of the China Council for the Promotion of
International Trade (CCPIT), which took place in China's
Hangzhou.
During the meeting, Lin Wei expressed strong interest in
expanding Kyrgyzstan's ties with China. As a result of their
discussions, both parties decided to arrange a delegation visit led
by CCPIT's Vice President after the Chinese New Year (February
10).
Notably, China emerged as Kyrgyzstan's primary trading partner
during the period from January through August 2023, with a total
trade turnover of $3.176 billion.
Data from the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan
indicates that this figure increased by 21.4 percent year-on-year.
Chinese trade contributed to 33.9 percent of Kyrgyzstan's overall
trade turnover.
MENAFN17102023000187011040ID1107253549
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.