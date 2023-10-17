Large Delegation Of Chinese Companies To Visit Kyrgyzstan In Early 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 17. Representatives from around 40 Chinese companies are set to visit Kyrgyzstan with the goal of establishing connections with local enterprises in early 2024, Trend reports.

According to Kyrgyzstan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, this agreement was reached after a meeting between Kyrgyz Chamber of Commerce and Industry representative Takmina Omuralieva and Lin Wei, the Vice President of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), which took place in China's Hangzhou.

During the meeting, Lin Wei expressed strong interest in expanding Kyrgyzstan's ties with China. As a result of their discussions, both parties decided to arrange a delegation visit led by CCPIT's Vice President after the Chinese New Year (February 10).

Notably, China emerged as Kyrgyzstan's primary trading partner during the period from January through August 2023, with a total trade turnover of $3.176 billion.

Data from the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan indicates that this figure increased by 21.4 percent year-on-year. Chinese trade contributed to 33.9 percent of Kyrgyzstan's overall trade turnover.