Russians Hit Kherson Region 32 Times Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, October 16, the Russian army launched 32 strikes on Kherson region.
"Over the past day, the enemy launched 32 strikes, firing 158 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRS, tanks, aviation and UAVs," Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, posted on Facebook .
According to Prokudin, the Russian military struck the residential neighborhoods of populated settlements, a healthcare facility in Beryslav. Read also:
Russian aircraft drop nine guided aerial bombs on Khers
on region
Civilians were not injured.
MENAFN17102023000193011044ID1107253548
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.