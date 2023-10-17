Russians Hit Kherson Region 32 Times Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, October 16, the Russian army launched 32 strikes on Kherson region.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 32 strikes, firing 158 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRS, tanks, aviation and UAVs," Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, posted on Facebook .

According to Prokudin, the Russian military struck the residential neighborhoods of populated settlements, a healthcare facility in Beryslav.

Civilians were not injured.