Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 289,430

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022 to October 17, 2023, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 289,430 Russian military personnel, including 800 soldiers over the past day.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published on Facebook .

Moreover, the Ukrainian troops destroyed 4,979 (+14 over the past day) enemy tanks, 9,405 (+20) armored fighting vehicles, 6,936 (+26) artillery systems, 814 MLRS, 547 air defense systems, 318 aircraft, 317 helicopters, 5,291 (+11) operational-tactical UAVs, 1,533 (+2) cruise missiles, 20 ships/boats, 1 submarine, 9,293 (+22) vehicles and fuel tanks, 982 (+1) special equipment units.

Data are being updated.

As reported, Ukraine's missile units hit two enemy helicopters on the landing sites, an ammunition depot and an artillery system over the past day.