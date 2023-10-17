President Putin Takes Part In Opening Ceremony Of Azerbaijan-Russia Border Road

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov

Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the opening of the road leading to the Azerbaijani border, Azernews reports.

The Kremlin website said that the President of the Russian Federation joined the ceremony via video conference, and opened the repaired sections of the Caucasus highway, which runs through Dagestan to the border of Azerbaijan.

Vladimir Putin said that this road plays an important role in the development of the North-South transport corridor and that he discussed the construction of the corridor with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The President of Russia emphasized that partners are doing a lot of work to implement the North-South corridor.