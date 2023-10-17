President Putin Takes Part In Opening Ceremony Of Azerbaijan-Russia Border Road

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the opening of the
road leading to the Azerbaijani border, Azernews reports.
The Kremlin website said that the President of the Russian
Federation joined the ceremony via video conference, and opened the
repaired sections of the Caucasus highway, which runs through
Dagestan to the border of Azerbaijan.
Vladimir Putin said that this road plays an important role in
the development of the North-South transport corridor and that he
discussed the construction of the corridor with President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The President of Russia emphasized that partners are doing a lot
of work to implement the North-South corridor.
MENAFN17102023000195011045ID1107253546
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.