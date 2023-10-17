Israel launches airstrikes towards Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon

(MENAFN) Early on Tuesday, the military reported that Israel had commenced airstrikes towards Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon. An army statement claimed that it had hit Hezbollah military targets within Lebanon, but it did not give any more information.



According to an initial report in a Palestinian newspaper, Israeli airstrikes were reported to have targeted an area near the southern Lebanese village of Aitaroun.



On Monday, Hezbollah announced that it had launched artillery strikes on five Israeli positions near the Lebanon border.



The exchange of gunfire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah has led to an escalation of tensions along the Israeli-Lebanese border.



The Palestinian organization Hamas launched a cross-border raid into Israeli border towns, which prompted Israeli airstrikes targeting the Gaza Strip.



A total of 2,808 Palestinians, along with more than 1,400 Israelis, have tragically lost their lives, reflecting the devastating human toll of the conflicts in the region.



Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in numerous conflicts, with the most recent one concluding in 2006, marked by significant missile strikes launched by the Lebanese militia targeting major Israeli cities, causing extensive damage to infrastructure and property.



The Israeli military's attacks led to the widespread destruction of a substantial portion of southern Lebanon, a known stronghold for Hezbollah, resulting in the unfortunate loss of over 1,000 lives in Lebanon, further exacerbating the toll on both sides of this prolonged conflict.

MENAFN17102023000045015839ID1107253545