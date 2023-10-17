Share Buybacks In Spar Nord Bank Transactions In Week 41


10/17/2023 2:16:44 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank's share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 41 the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from
from last announcement 		2,239,100 244,115,916
09 October 2023 7,000 108.77 761,390
10 October 2023 7,000 111.63 781,410
11 October 2023 5,000 114.26 571,300
12 October 2023 5,000 115.90 579,500
13 October 2023 6,000 112.17 673,020
Total week 41 30,000 3,366,620
Total accumulated 2,269,100 247,482,536

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2.369.900 treasury shares, equal to 1.97 % of the Bank's share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt
Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation

Attachment

  • No. 61 - Share buybacks - transactions in week 41 - UK



Attachments No. 61 - Share buybacks - transactions in week 41 - UK...

MENAFN17102023004107003653ID1107253542

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search