KBC Group: Update Regarding The KBC Group Share Buyback Programme


10/17/2023 2:16:41 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 9 October 2023 and 13 October 2023, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price
09-10-2023 87 000 € 4 970 493 € 57.13 € 56.84 € 57.56
10-10-2023 80 000 € 4 658 560 € 58.23 € 57.86 € 58.52
11-10-2023 82 000 € 4 748 481 € 57.91 € 57.62 € 58.16
12-10-2023 90 000 € 5 136 822 € 57.08 € 56.94 € 57.96
13-10-2023 93 000 € 5 275 174 € 56.72 € 56.54 € 57.08

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 3 709 765 on 13 October 2023.

This information is also available at

Attachment

  • 20231017-pb-buyback-en



Attachments 20231017-pb-buyback-en...

