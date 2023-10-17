(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ING completes share buyback programme

ING announced today that it has completed the share buyback programme which was announced on 11 May 2023. The total number of shares repurchased under the programme is 121,317,501 ordinary shares at an average price of €12.91 for a total consideration of €1,566,192,128.93.

During the last week of the programme, from 9 October 2023 up to and including 13 October 2023, 2,931,623 shares were purchased. These shares were repurchased at an average price of €12.66 for a total amount of €37,115,883.60.

In total 104.41% of the announced total value of the programme of €1.5 billion was purchased. The purchases exceeded 100% due to performance arrangements, including the average price per share, with our executing broker for the programme. The broker repurchased shares until the performance arrangements were fulfilled. The total consideration for ING was limited to €1.5 billion. The excess purchases above this amount were funded by the executing broker. Based on the total programme period, the effective average price for ING was €12.36.

As previously announced, we will give an update on our capital planning with the presentation of our third quarter 2023 results, which is scheduled for 2 November 2023.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ING website at .

