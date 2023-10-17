Borregaard ASA: Invitation To Q3 2023 Announcement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 17 October 2023: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)
Presentation of Q3 2023 results
Borregaard will report third quarter 2023 results on Tuesday 24 October 2023 at 07:00 CEST. A stock exchange announcement will be made. A press release, the quarterly report and a presentation will be made available on .
A presentation of the third quarter 2023 results will also be held at 08:30 CEST at SEB, Filipstad Brygge 1, Oslo. Attendance in person is possible. The presentation can be followed live on web-TV at . It will be possible to ask questions via the web.
All presentations will be held in English.
For more information about Borregaard ASA, please visit .
Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
