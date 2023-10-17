Copper Canyon Millworks Inks Expansion Deal, Doubles Cabinet Manufacturing Capacity New VP Announced

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Copper Canyon Millworks, the award-winning custom cabinetry manufacturer headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, announces a major stride in its growth journey. The company has finalized a strategic expansion deal that effectively doubles its cabinet manufacturing capacity and adds more than 6,700 square feet to its North Phoenix facility.

This expansion represents a pivotal moment for Copper Canyon Millworks, positioning it to seize significant market opportunities in Phoenix. It marks an important milestone as the company responds to the ever-growing needs and expectations of its valued clients. Notably, this expansion comes on the heels of an exceptional year of revenue growth, reaffirming Copper Canyon Millworks' commitment to being the superior custom cabinet partner for its clients.

Copper Canyon Millworks is driving its expansion by making substantial investments in equipment and workforce. This strategic approach is designed to meet the surging demand for custom cabinetry solutions. Samuel Caprar, President and Founder of Copper Canyon Millworks, stated, "As we enter the fourth quarter, the focus is on scaling our team and capitalizing on technological advancements to fulfill client requirements."

To support sustainable growth, Copper Canyon Millworks is realigning its leadership structure. Elliott Bridges, instrumental to the company's trajectory, has been appointed Vice President of Manufacturing & Engineering. Following this, Fabricio Ortiz rises to the role of Manufacturing & Production Manager.

