Dejero And Livecast Capture Landmark Daimler Truck's Genh2 Truck Hydrogen Record Run

- Honza Strohner, CEO of LivecastWATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dejero EnGo mobile video transmitters, a GateWay network aggregation device, and a WayPoint receiver were instrumental to the livestream and capture of high-quality multi-camera video footage of Daimler Truck's Hydrogen Record Run, as the German truck company's GenH2 Truck broke the 1,000 kilometer mark on just one fill of liquid hydrogen on 26 September, 2023.Czech production company Livecast s.r.o was commissioned to deliver video feeds from six cameras covering the last part of the GenH2 Truck's journey through Berlin, Germany to its final destination at the Ministergärten green space. The truck completed the run fully loaded with a gross combined vehicle weight of 40 tons under real-life conditions, without emitting any CO2 during the long-haul trip.The media production of the Hydrogen Record Run consisted of multiple devices capturing the action including a drone and a vehicle-based camera that followed the truck, plus four additional cameras on the ground along the route in Berlin. The equipment was connected to six Dejero EnGo mobile video transmitters.“It was imperative that we had reliable connectivity in order to transmit high-quality live feeds from the six cameras to a large screen at the truck's final destination, as well as sending feeds directly to our temporary production camp at the same site,” explains Honza Strohner, CEO of Livecast.“Because the Dejero EnGo transmitters were blending connectivity using a combination of six roaming and SIM cards from multiple networks, including T-Mobile and Vodafone, we could maintain a stable transport path for the entire event without worrying about network congestion or dropoff,” continued Strohner.“We were able to stream live feeds to a large screen where Daimler Truck held its corporate event, and record video at a higher bitrate using the EnGo Store & Forward feature – which is perfect for post-production.”With Store & Forward, Livecast did not have to rely on live feeds recorded on a server for post-production packaging. Instead, the high-quality recording was stored on the EnGo's internal drive and transmitted directly to Livecast's production camp. Dejero's EnGo has the capability of storing 60-hours of recording.Livecast used Dejero's Control cloud-based management system to centrally manage its Dejero equipment from a web browser.“This was incredibly useful as we could easily change settings on the fly,” said Strohner.At Livecast's production camp, a Dejero WayPoint receiver reconstructed the video from the EnGo transmitters, decoded, and outputted it for post production. A Dejero GateWay was also used at the camp providing Livecast with reliable internet connectivity using a wired connection and cellular connectivity as a back-up.Dejero Smart Blending TechnologyTM, which powers the EnGo mobile video transmitter and GateWay aggregation solution, simultaneously blends together multiple wired (broadband/fiber) and wireless (3G/4G/5G, Wi-Fi, satellite) connectivity from multiple providers to deliver resilient and reliable connectivity from even the most challenging and remote environments.”The Dejero solutions were simple to set up, simple to use, provided uninterrupted connectivity and gave us the capability to deliver 1080p HD video so that our client could present beautiful high quality pictures to the world,” added Strohner.Livecast has previously relied on Dejero connectivity solutions to support live production of the Prague marathon, half marathon and other live events, including the use of a GateWay for streaming where internet access is limited.“The Dejero equipment has opened up new opportunities for us as a production company,” Strohner said.“It gives us the capacity to deliver video in 3G-1080p so now we can cover many more events in many more locations and for different types of clients.”“Dejero is a very innovative company that listens to its customers. Since we started working with them, we have suggested a number of improvements that the Dejero R&D team have taken onboard and implemented into software updates. We're very happy to be working with such a reliable and responsive company,” concluded Strohner.Find out more about Dejero connectivity solutions at .

