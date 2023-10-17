Moveme Announces Strategic Partnership With POST Telecom To Enhance Student Relocation Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MoveMe partners with Post Telecom Luxembourg

LUXEMBOURG CITY, LUXEMBOURG, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- MoveMe , the innovative SaaS company at the forefront of the relocation tech space, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with POST Telecom , the largest provider of telecommunications services in the Grand Duchy. This exciting collaboration, set to last for one year, is poised to revolutionize the way students prepare for their international journeys and studies in Luxembourg.POST Telecom, as part of the POST Luxembourg Group, is renowned for its comprehensive range of telecommunications services and now extends its support to students through the MoveMe platform. Students who sign up with MoveMe will have easy access to POST mobile services upon arrival in Luxembourg, and thus to the best national mobile network. This strategic partnership goes a step further and offers students the possibility to subscribe to fixed Internet connectivity, with the same provider, once they have settled in Luxembourg.MoveMe is currently undergoing a highly successful pilot program in collaboration with the University of Luxembourg. As part of this initiative, MoveMe's platform is being provided free of charge to a substantial number of master's students. Early results have been overwhelmingly positive, with an impressive platform adoption rate of 53% among the target demographic of non-EU citizens.Cesar Fernandez, CEO, and Co-founder of MoveMe, expressed his delight at this new partnership, stating "We are thrilled to welcome POST Telecom to our strategic partners. This collaboration is especially valuable as securing a local mobile operator is one of the top priorities for students embarking on their academic journey abroad. We remain committed to expanding our strategic partner network and offering students compelling solutions for every aspect of their relocation experience."Serge Eiffes, Head of Product Management & Marketing at POST Telecom, shared his enthusiasm about this partnership, saying, "POST is dedicated to facilitating a seamless transition for international students coming to Luxembourg. We are excited to join forces with MoveMe to provide students with essential mobile services from day one, ensuring they feel connected and supported during their studies. In addition, once they find a flat, they will have the choice to be assisted by POST to set-up ultra-fast Internet connectivity."The agreement with POST adds to the significant partnerships MoveMe has recently secured with Spuerkeess, the leading financial institution in Luxembourg, and European Relocation Services S.A., a pinnacle in relocation services within the country. These ongoing collaborations exemplify MoveMe's enduring commitment to enhancing the relocation experience for students and individuals pursuing educational and career opportunities in Luxembourg.For more information about MoveMe and its services, please visitAbout MoveMe:MoveMe is a fast-growing SaaS company specializing in the relocation tech space. Founded by Cesar Fernandez Oliva, Henry Fernandez Oliva, Gaspar Kocsis, Francesca Pezzoli, and Daniel Kaderjak, the company offers a web app that streamlines and digitizes the relocation process for students based on their specific requirements. MoveMe's mission is to simplify the complex administrative procedures associated with moving to a different country, providing an exceptional experience and value to its users.About POST:POST Luxembourg is the largest provider of postal and telecom services in Luxembourg and offers its services to private and business customers. Other activities include financial services. The POST Luxembourg Group, with its subsidiaries and a 4.700-member workforce, is one of the main employers in Luxembourg. Founded in 1842 as an administration, POST is a public company owned by the Luxembourg State since 1992. Its vision is to facilitate communication and ease the transfer of data and content between individuals and companies.As an operator of its own fixed and mobile infrastructure, POST Luxembourg offers, through its subsidiary POST Telecom S.A., telecommunication services, high performance connectivity and IT services, including data centres with Tier IV security levels, IT integration services, cloud solutions, IT development services, as well as cyber security solutions and data intelligence services.

Francesca Pezzoli

MoveMe

